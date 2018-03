LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Lawrence Police said they have located a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

The 53-year-old woman went missing after being seen at a night club on S. Union Street early Sunday morning.

Police said they located the woman safe around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Female has been located safe! Chief Vasque would like to thank the Mass State Police Air wing and all of the area departments and other agencies who assisted in the search. https://t.co/FIFe2GTlHB — Lawrence Police (@lawrencepolice) March 11, 2018

LPD asking public’s assistance in locating a 53 year old female last seen at a night club on S. Union St. Description dirty blonde hair; she is light skinned with a thin build. Last seen wearing a white blouse, blue leggings, and maroon boots. Det. Pat Noonan 978-794-5900 pic.twitter.com/H0hWre6tnM — Lawrence Police (@lawrencepolice) March 11, 2018

