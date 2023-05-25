LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a triple-decker fire overnight in Lawrence that left 14 people displaced.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Bradford Street found flames shooting through the roof of the multi-family home, according to Lawrence fire officials.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

