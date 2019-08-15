Lawrence woman accused of sexually exploiting 4-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lawrence woman was arrested Wednesday night after authorities say she sexually exploited a 4-year-old and sent obscene material via an instant messaging app.

Jakob Nieves, who also goes by Dakota, was charged in federal court in Boston on one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of distribution of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

An undercover federal agent allegedly communicated with Nieves via Kik messenger as part of an investigation into the use of the app for the trade of child pornography.

Over the course of those conversations, Nieves sent the agent images and videos that show her sexually abusing a child, officials said.

A charge of sexual exploitation of children carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, a minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Nieves was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on Tuesday.

