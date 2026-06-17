BOSTON (WHDH) - Racist text messages attributed to disgraced former Massachusetts State Police trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the Karen Read case, are now being used to argue another murder case he investigated should be dismissed.

Attorney Rosemary Scapicchio filed a motion on behalf of Myles King, a man accused of a deadly shooting in Milton in 2021. Scapicchio said Proctor’s “…racist views infected the entire investigation. This was not a search for the truth. It was a modern-day lynching.”

Some of the graphic, vulgar messages Proctor allegedly sent other law enforcement in a group chat read, “2 park rangers stabbed in Boston Common…has to be the work of a [racial slur].” Another message reads, “…let’s get some horses and white sheets and burn a cross in the arboretum.”

Several racist photos were also said to be found on Proctor’s phone, including one of a Black child in a cage.

“Somebody who is this level of racism, this level of hatred for Black and Brown people can never do an objective investigation and that’s why we filed a motion to dismiss,” Scapicchio said.

Scapicchio is also calling out the Norfolk District Attorney, writing in a statement, “…the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office continues to protect Proctor and the horrible messages on his phone…and has failed to take any steps to dismiss the case against King.”

“We are saying stop it, stop the insanity at this point. You know who Proctor is, you what he said, you know who is friends are, you know how it is affected the integrity of the criminal justice system. Do the right thing and dismiss this case,” she said.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office told 7NEWS that it will respond to the motion to dismiss King’s case in court, and they are continuing to review cases in which Proctor was involved.

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