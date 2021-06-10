WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of killing Vanessa Marcotte appeared in Worcester Superior Court for a suppression hearing on Wednesday.

Lawyers for Angelo Colon-Ortiz asked the judge to throw out DNA evidence in the case, saying investigators violated his constitutional rights.

His lawyers allege that Colon-Ortiz did not understand police when they took his DNA because his native language is Spanish.

However, prosecutors say Colon-Ortiz spoke with a Spanish-speaking police officer and he agreed to give a sample of his DNA.

Colon-Ortiz is accused of killing 27-year-old Marcotte while she was out for a run in Princeton in 2016.

Investigators say DNA under Marcotte’s fingernails matched Colon Ortiz’s DNA.

He was arrested months after her death and has been charged with murder.

