CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard University is facing a lawsuit as three minority advocacy groups challenge its legacy admissions policy.

The groups have accused the university of giving an unfair advantage to applicants whose family members went to the school, most of whom are white.

In a recent interview with 7NEWS, lawyers who filed the suit spoke out.

“It’s the time to end this unfair admission policy,” said Abdul Hussein.

“It has been a longstanding policy and it has been one that has overwhelmingly benefitted white applicants,” said Michael Kippins.

This lawsuit comes after the Supreme Court last week ruled on affirmative action in college admissions, ruling that race should not be considered during college admissions.

Lawyers behind this new lawsuit have now argued that legacy admissions give an unfair advantage to the mostly white children of alumni.

“It is exactly the time that we need to end that practice,” Hussein said. “…We’re just looking equal opportunity and equal access for all students”

The complaint in the suit cited records from Harvard used in the separate Supreme Court case that show 70% of Harvard’s donor-related and legacy applicants are white. Records also show legacy applicants are six to seven times more likely to be admitted.

Harvard is not commending on the complaint.

The groups filing the lawsuit, meanwhile, want other colleges and universities to also end legacy admissions.

“It’s not fair,” Kippins said. “It’s an unjust and unearned benefit and these applicants are receiving the benefit based on work or money donated by other people. It is not an individual merit situation. It is not something where they are being considered on an equal playing field.”

Last week, President Joe Biden also suggested colleges should rethink legacy admissions, saying it expands privilege instead of opportunity.

