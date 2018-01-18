Legally blind woman in Marlborough raising money for glasses to help her see

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — A Marlborough woman who is legally blind is raising money so she can have special eyeglasses that help her see.

Laura Gregory tried on the pair of high-tech glasses recently and was able to see clearly for the first time in her life. She said she was able to see her husband’s facial expressions for the first time.

“It was amazing. To be able to see things from across the room, we were in Boston and looking out a window and looking down on the street,” said Gregory.

Gregory’s health insurance will not cover the glasses, which cost $9,000. She is raising money and so far has gotten around $1,000.

Gregory said owning the glasses would change her life and she hopes to become a children’s book author.

To donate, mail a check to:

eSight for Laura Gregory

P.O. Box 214

Marlborough, MA 01752

Checks should be made out to eSight for Laura Gregory.

