CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of the legendary S&S deli in Cambridge said the restaurant will be closing its doors after 107 years in business.

The S&S is located in historic Inman Square, and has been a neighborhood staple since 1919. It has been owned by the same family since its inception.

According to the website, the current owner’s great grandmother Ma Edelstein would welcome her customers in Yiddish, saying “Es and es,” a maternal expression for “eat and eat.” That special saying inspired the name of the S&S restaurant.

The restaurant serves traditional deli, including pastrami sandwiches and matza ball soup, innovative entrees, desserts, and offers catering services and function room options. Its famous chicken wings have also been featured on popular New England food and entertainment program Phantom Gourmet.

Co-owner Gary Mitchell said he feels as though he has done his family proud by carrying on their legacy, and is looking at the closure as an opportunity for the next generation of restaurateurs or business owners to step in and make their mark on the city.

“This is not just a site, this defines Inman Square and defines Cambridge, so we’re looking for some innovators, some families that can take this site and use it for their advantage and serve the community well,” Mitchell said.

S&S will officially close in June.

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