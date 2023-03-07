LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster man accused of trying to open an airplane door and trying to stab a flight attendant on a United Airlines flight bound for Boston over the weekend has had a troubled past including multiple run-ins with law enforcement over the years, court records show.

A 7NEWS source this week provided a mugshot of Francisco Torres taken when he was arrested for assault and battery back in 2017.

Leominster police took a statement from a woman at the time who said Torres “grabbed hold of her wrist while attempting to forcefully take car keys from her.”

Torres appealed to the judge, writing a letter claiming people were out to get him.

“[M]y social media accounts have been hacked to the best of my knowledge, a very large percentage of this town is keeping it all a secret and I know they have been bribed or intimidated to keep me from my livelihood,” his letter read.

The case was ultimately dropped.

Two years prior, in 2015, Fitchburg police responded to a panic alarm at a local convenience store.

Court paperwork said Torres “passed a note to the clerk stating he had or needed a gun.”

Torres was charged with assault to rob. Officers, though, said that when they brought Torres in for questioning, they thought he “may be suffering from some type of mental illness.

In documents, officers said Torres “began talking about the Patriot Missile Act and asking if he looked like a terrorist.”

Previously, in 2012, Torres faced a judge and was cited for driving without a license.

Torres, 33, has been charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon after Sunday’s incident in the air.

Torres was arrested Sunday evening at Logan International Airport and detained pending a subsequent hearing following an initial court appearance on Monday. He is due back in court on March 9.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)