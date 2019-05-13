Leominster man arraigned on manslaughter charge in connection with deadly 2018 crash

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Leominster man was ordered held on $50,000 bail Monday after being arraigned on a manslaughter charge in connection with a 2018 crash that claimed the life of a female passenger, officials say.

A judge also ordered that if Gregory McNally, 35, post bail, he agree to be confined to his home with GPS monitoring, have no contact with the victim’s friends or family, remain drug and alcohol-free with testing, and undergo a mental health evaluation, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Emilia Ortiz, 35, of Framingham, died July 22, 2018, when the 2014 Nissan Rogue McNally was driving crashed into trees along Johnny Appleseed Lane.

McNally returns to court June 3.

