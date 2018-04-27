Leominster pays ransom to unlock school computers after cyberattack

LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - Leominster Public Schools fell victim to a cyberattack earlier this month and paid a ransom in Bitcoin to unknown cyberextortionists to regain control of computer systems across the district, officials said.

The attack happened on April 14 and a lock was placed on the district’s computer systems, impacting administrators, faculty and students, according to a statement from Interim Superintendent of Schools Paula Deacon. Deacon said the extortionists would not lift the lock until a “negotiated ransom was agreed upon.”

A ransom of $10,000 was paid in Bitcoin on April 20, the Sentinel & Enterprise reported. As of Friday, the computer system had not yet been fully restored.

“We are well on our way to having access to our email and other systems restored,” Deacon reportedly said in an email to parents.

#Leominster School superintendent reveals their computer system fell victim to a #Ransomware cyber attack. “A lock was placed on our system until a negotiated ransom was agreed upon. We paid through a bitcoin system and are now awaiting to be fully restored.” #7News — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) April 27, 2018

No additional details were immediately available.

