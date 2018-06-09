LePage to SOS: ‘I am dismayed’ with ballot question wording

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor says he’s “dismayed” with the wording of a ballot question to preserve a new ranked voting method.

Gov. Paul LePage Friday called Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s wording “elitist.”

Dunlap said he aimed to make things clear for voters and has additional educational resources for voters online.

Maine’s the first state to adopt ranked-choice voting, which makes its statewide debut in Tuesday’s primary.

Voters rank candidates from first to last, and the election is over if one candidate wins a majority. Voters Tuesday will decide whether they want it to continue.

If voters vote yes, Maine will use ranked-choice voting for November federal elections and future primaries.

Voters approved ranked-choice voting for elections in 2016 but courts warn it’s unconstitutional for November legislative and gubernatorial elections.

