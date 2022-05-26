LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lexington company believes it may have developed a life-altering cure for baldness.

Concert Pharmecuticals is currently in Phase Three of clinical trials for its Alopecia Areata medication.

According to CEO Roger Tung, the medication has provided astounding results for those suffering from the autoimmune disease. According to Tung, more than 30-percent of patients taking a lower dose saw at least 80-percent scalp regrowth while 40-percent of those taking a higher dose saw the same success.

According to Tung, the focus is now on testing the longevity of the drug.

“What we’re studying is, in a longer time course, whether patients will be able to reduce their dose or stop taking it,” said Tung.

Alopecia is an auto-immune that causes hair loss in the patient. The hair loss isn’t limited to just the scalp, it can often cause those afflicted to lose hair on their face and body.

“It affects not only the individual and their relationships not only with themselves and others but it can affect the whole family,” said Tung.

There is no timeframe for when the drug could potentially be made available to the public.

