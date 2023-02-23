LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Lexington were able to contain a two-alarm fire that sent heavy flames and smoke shooting through a multistory home.

Lexington Fire Chief Derek Sencabaugh told 7NEWS his department was first alerted around 9:40 a.m., when an occupant at a home on Suzanne Road called to report what they believed was a dryer fire.

The fire soon rose to two-alarm status due to the heavy smoke and flames first responders saw upon arrival. The fire chief said much of the fire appeared to burn through the front of the home as well as the second floor.

All residents were able to self-evacuate, according to Sencabaugh.

The fire was ultimately contained to two rooms, with crews spending the rest of the morning monitoring the scene.

Officials have not yet determined the exact cause of the fire, other than it appeared to start in a utility room used for laundry.

