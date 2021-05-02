Lexington vaccine clinic reaches out during Ramadan

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people received COVID-19 vaccines at a Lexington clinic organized during Ramadan on Sunday.

The Muslim American Community Center hosted the clinic, giving doses to members of the center and Arlington High School students over 16 years old. Dr. Asif Merchant, who organized the clinic, said it was important to offer the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“It’s the month of Ramadan and we are trying to follow the principles of the religion and sharing mutual respect, peace and harmony with all of our members and neighbors in society,” Merchant said.

