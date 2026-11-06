ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A lightning strike sparked a house fire in Abington Friday morning, according to Abington Fire Chief Jack Glynn.

The Abington Fire Department said crews were called to a home on Route 18 at approximately 6:30 a.m. for a report of lightning striking a house. Preliminary information suggests the lightning hit a tree and traveled through the ground to the home, Glynn said.

“The tree behind us in the backyard was struck. It created a two-foot wide trench from the tree all the way to the house,” Glynn said. “It did affect two other houses, but it was heavy fire showing, immediately after that we had to go to a third. Crews were overspent, they were working hard, they were aggressive.”

Four people, two adults and two children, were able to get out of the home safely.

One firefighter was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay, officials said.

Glynn said a car also crashed into a fire truck as they were shutting down Route 18 to work on extinguishing the fire.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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