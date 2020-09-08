Lincoln police ask public for help tracking down ‘suspicious person’

LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lincoln are turning to the public for help tracking down a “suspicious person” who was spotted in the town on Saturday, officials announced Tuesday.

The person in question was involved in an incident on South Great Road around 12:30 p.m., according to the Lincoln Police Department.

A photo shared by the department showed the person wearing an apparent mask with goggles, a gray jacket, gray gloves, and green pants.

The person was said to be operating a small motorcycle or scooter.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has encountered the individual is urged to contact Lincoln police at 781-259-8113.

