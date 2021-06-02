SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local school is investigating a disturbing display.

Officials say a Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School student found on a swastika scraped into the back of a seat Friday.

Administrators are meeting with students to get more information, and offering support to anyone who needs it.

The school released a statment reading in part:

“It is without question that our society and schools should and can be free of hate symbols of any kind. LS stands for caring and cooperative relationships, respect for human differences and the importance of community.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)