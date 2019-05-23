List of most popular baby names in Massachusetts released

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Social Security Administration has released a list of the most popular baby names in Massachusetts in 2018.
Benjamin topped the list for boy names, with 426 newborns coming into the world with the name.
Emma checked in as the most popular name among girls, with 405 babies.
The top 10 names for boys were:
- Benjamin – 426
- Liam – 394
- James – 371
- Lucas – 363
- William – 362
- Noah – 356
- Logan – 317
- Henry – 311
- Owen – 286
- Theodore – 276
The top 10 names for girls were:
- Emma – 405
- Olivia – 394
- Charlotte – 336
- Sophia – 336
- Isabella – 299
- Ava – 260
- Amelia – 243
- Mia – 243
- Evelyn – 233
- Abigail – 229
To view a full list of the top 100 baby names in the state, click here.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)