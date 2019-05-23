List of most popular baby names in Massachusetts released

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Social Security Administration has released a list of the most popular baby names in Massachusetts in 2018.

Benjamin topped the list for boy names, with 426 newborns coming into the world with the name.

Emma checked in as the most popular name among girls, with 405 babies.

The top 10 names for boys were:

Benjamin – 426 Liam – 394 James – 371 Lucas – 363 William – 362 Noah – 356 Logan – 317 Henry – 311 Owen – 286 Theodore – 276

The top 10 names for girls were:

Emma – 405 Olivia – 394 Charlotte – 336 Sophia – 336 Isabella – 299 Ava – 260 Amelia – 243 Mia – 243 Evelyn – 233 Abigail – 229

To view a full list of the top 100 baby names in the state, click here.

