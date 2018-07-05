Little girl whose 1st steps after surgery went viral: ‘I want to keep working hard and trying to walk’

(WHDH) – It was a look of pure joy.

Maya, a 4-year-old Michigan girl with cerebral palsy, took her first steps after an intense spine surgery.

Maya’s mother, Ann Tisdale, told 7News she is blown away by the response to the video.

“People asked us, ‘you’re not crying in the video; why aren’t you crying.’ Our eyes were like saucers,” she said. “Our jaws were on the floor. We just couldn’t believe it. We were in total shock.”

Maya lives with cerebral palsy, but it didn’t stop her from beating the odds to take her first steps — steps doctors said she wouldn’t be able to take for months.

She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was a year old. But she’s never let it slow her down, earning the nickname “mighty miss Maya.”

“She was born very immature. She was a micro-preemie,” Tisdale said. “She was born about four months early. She was 1 pound, 10 ounces when she was born.”

Two months ago, Maya had major surgery on her spine in the hopes of giving her more control over her leg and back muscles.

Doctors warned it would take at least 6 months for her to walk on her own.

But once again, little Maya proved everyone wrong.

She spends several weeks in physical therapy. Her fifth birthday is just two months away, and her family thinks that by then, mighty miss Maya will be hard to keep up with.

“I want to keep working hard and trying to walk,” Maya told 7News.

