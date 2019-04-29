MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WHDH) — An 8-year-old boy rescued his older sister as a stranger tried carjacking their grandmother’s car in Ohio last Thursday.

Nita Coburn, 69, was helping a woman into the emergency room after driving her to the hospital just after 4 p.m. when 24-year-old Dalvir Singh, of India, jumped into the driver’s seat of her car while her two grandchildren were still in the backseat, Middletown police said.

Chance, 8, opened the door to escape, while his sister, 10-year-old Skylar, started to jump out.

Singh allegedly grabbed onto Skylar’s hoodie, preventing her from getting fully out of the vehicle.

Her brother quickly grabbed hold of her and pulled her away from Singh, causing them both to tumble out of the car, according to Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw.

“This little guy is a hero. No question,” he said. “He pulled his sister out of the car with no concern for his own safety. That is incredible at his age.”

Coburn didn’t realize her grandchildren were able to escape, so she began chasing the car.

She opened the driver’s door to regain control of the vehicle but Singh slammed the door shut and locked it.

Coburn hung onto the car until it accelerated at a high rate of speed and forced her to let go, police said.

Two officers responding to the scene stopped Singh and took him into custody.

He was charged with two counts of kidnapping, felonious assault and grand theft.

Middletown police plan to recognize Chance’s quick action to not only get out of the vehicle but also making sure his sister got out with him.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)