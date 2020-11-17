Littleton parents asked to sign contract promising to abide by COVID guidelines over Thanksgiving

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Before students head out for Thanksgiving break in Littleton, their parents must make two COVID-related promises.

First, families have to promise no one in their household will travel to locations other than low-risk states — which has been limited to New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Hawaii based on state guidelines.

They must also agree that no one in the household will participate in gatherings that violate recommendations made by Mass. state health officials which limits indoor gatherings to 10 people.

“We are worried that people are going to travel more than a typical weekend given it is the holiday season,” Mike Fontanella, Chairman of the Littleton School Committee said.

According to him, only four students have tested positive for the virus in the last three weeks. But, the town has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases and is now sitting squarely in the state’s “Red Zone”

“We are trying to make sure to keep the community rate of covid as low as possible. try to keep in-person learners in school which we are fortunate to have done since school began this year,” he said.

Families who refuse to sign off on those promises will have to keep their kids at home for remote learning for two weeks after Thanksgiving or will be asked to provide a negative test before returning to the classroom.

Parent Reeta Metha said she likes the proactive approach the district is taking.

“I think it is fair, I think it is far, you’re not social distancing, or traveling to self-quarantine for 14 days, that is what the MA regulation is anyway right now,” she said.

