BOSTON (WHDH) - A livery driver attempting to make a U-turn at Boston City Hall Plaza ended up driving onto a staircase, leaving the van teetering on Monday morning.

Video from SKY7-HD showed the front wheels of the van dangling over the steps by City Hall.

The driver, who had a passenger in the van at the time, told 7NEWS that he made a wrong turn and then got stuck on the stairs while trying to turn around.

“I see this wrong place and I would like to make U-turn and my front wheels go on there,” he said.

There were no reported injuries.

A tow truck was brought in to remove the van.

No additional information has been released.

