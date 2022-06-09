NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A cupcake food truck created special Celtics themed treats in honor of the Celtics chase for the championship.

The North Andover based business, Pipe Dream Cupcakes, is featuring a special menu curated by owner Nadine Levin and her daughter, with cupcakes such as the “Jason Tat-yum” and the Marcus Smart cookie.

Levin also decided to take some of the proceeds made from the special cupcakes and donate them to the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, a program that provides aid to children in need within the community.

“I thought it would be a good tie into the Celtics and why not do a good deed for the day,” said Levin.

