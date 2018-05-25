Local beach named one of the best beaches in the country

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Looking for a spot to cool off and lounge this Memorial Day weekend? You may want to check out one of the hottest beaches in the country.

That’s according to Dr. Beach, a site that ranks the nation’s best beaches every year.

In the 2018 rankings, Coast Guard Beach on the Cape is the No. 5 beach in the rankings. The Eastham beach was No. 6 in the rankings last year.

The list is put together by a coastal expert, Dr. Stephen Leatherman, who is a professor at Florida International University.

Kapalua Bay Beach in Hawaii was No. 1 on the list. You can see the complete list here.

