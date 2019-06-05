Local celebrities came together on a comfortable June day to scoop ice cream for a good cause.

The Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation hosted the fifth annual Celebrity Scoop Fest at Shaw Farm in Dracut Tuesday night.

7News morning anchor Kris Anderson and meteorologist Chris Lambert helped dish out coffee ice cream as the foundation raised money to help families with children suffering from heart conditions.

The foundation honors Joseph Middlemiss, who passed away when he was 6 years old from cardiomyopathy.

