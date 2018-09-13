Local college students return to New England ahead of Hurricane Florence

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of residents are rushing out of North Carolina to get out of town before Hurricane Florence hits, and some of them are returning to New England.

Logan Airport was packed all day long Thursday and many flights coming from southern states were canceled.

The terminals have been busy all day long with people trying to get out of harm’s way, including a lot of college students who decided to ride out the storm with their families at home.

“We had to leave by 8 a.m. tomorrow,” said Olivia Pierce, a student at Elon University, who returned to her home in Southborough. “(I thought), I need to do school, but I need to get out of here.”

Pierce has been monitoring the storm, checking in with administrators from the college campus, waiting patiently to see what the powerful storm does to the school.

“I don’t want to be in the house and have the window break and me trying to call my parents,” she said.

Her mother, Michelle, said it’s good to have Olivia back home.

“We’re just glad that she’s up here,” Michelle said.

No one’s taking any chances, just getting as far away from Florence as possible.

As for Olivia, she’s just keeping her fingers crossed at the moment that everything works out.

“I hope everyone there is safe,” she said. “You can’t replace a life.”

Pierce said she’s hoping to get back on a flight to North Carolina on Sunday, but that depends on just how much damage is done by Hurricane Florence.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)