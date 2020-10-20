Local colleges making plans for holiday breaks, spring semester amid pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - With the holidays around the corner and the spring semester fast approaching, local colleges are figuring out their next steps amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Boston College announced Monday that they will be giving their students the option of leaving the school and the state for Thanksgiving break and completing their courses and finals remotely from home, or remaining on campus or elsewhere within the Commonwealth and finishing the semester in-person.

The college came to this decision after sending out a survey to students, asking them how they felt about going on Thanksgiving break during the pandemic.

At the University of Massachusetts — Boston, the spring planning committee held a listening session Monday and plan to hold another one Tuesday in order to gather thoughts from students, faculty, staff and others as the school prepares for what will likely be another semester of mostly remote learning.

Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco said earlier this month, “The committee will consider student well-being, health and mental health wellness and best ways to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on students learning, faculty teaching, and staff well being.”

The presidents of 15 Massachusetts community colleges announced Monday that they plan to continue with primarily remote and hybrid learning for the spring semester.

The list of schools include Bunker Hill, Cape Cod and North Shore community colleges.

In a joint statement distributed by the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges, the presidents said they hoped that making the call early “will give our students, faculty, and staff, who are already balancing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession” the time they need to prepare.

They added that each community college “will continue to provide students with the services and support they need to succeed while tracking local public health conditions.”

