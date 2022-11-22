LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Local researchers believe they have developed an adhesive that could help broken bones heal faster.

Lowell-based RevBio told 7NEWS they hope their biomaterial, “Tetranite,” can one day be used to treat osteoporosis or spinal fractures. The adhesive is being developed to help bond fractures and fill gaps as new bone material grows.

An injectable product that creates a robust bond in minutes, the company hopes Tetranite can also come in handy when it comes to healing bone lost in surgeries and dental work, including implants.

RevBio is also looking to test how it works in space, where astronauts are at greater risk of losing bone mass.

According to CEO and Founder Brian Hess, the adhesive will be tested in mice being sent into space via SpaceX-CRS-26, which was slated to take off on Tuesday, Nov. 22, before the launch was scrubbed and pushed back to Saturday, Nov. 26.

The hope: to see how the adhesive works in microgravity, where stem cells react differently and bone loss is accelerated.

Hess said on Earth alone, the adhesive could also be a future game changer for surgeons.

“This could be a material that could be adopted by all surgeons, whether it augments their existing treatments or replaces it,” Hess said.

After further trials with animals, RevBio hopes to move on to human trials soon.

