Local company introduces service for drivers to pay behind the wheel

(WHDH) — A local company has introduced a “Pay-By-Car” pilot program that will enable drivers to make purchases behind the wheel.

The service links drivers’ wallets to a toll transponder like E-Z Pass.The company, Verdeva, said this will making purchases at gas stations or drive-thrus easier for drivers so they can get back on the road quicker.

Pay-By-Car is still in its early stages. It will initially be available to customers at three gas stations in central Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)