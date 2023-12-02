As the holiday season arrives, so too comes the season for respiratory illnesses.

Indeed, at UMass Worcester Medical Center, doctors say they’re seeing an uptick in cases of RSV.

“We’re seeing a spike in older children — school age and in the teenage years — who have bacterial pneumonia,” said Dr. Timothy Gibson, specializing in pediatrics at UMass Memorial health.

RSV can be a major health concern not just for young children and teens, but people over the age of 65, as well.

RSV can start out with symptoms of a cold. Then, in some cases, it can make it difficult for a patient to breathe and swallow liquids.

While some are seeing increases in cases, experts say there is no reason to panic, adding that infections are actually down in the US compared to 2022.

“This year, we are seeing a normal season in the US while China is experiencing what we experienced last year,” said Dr. Shira Doron from Tufts Medical Center.

In western Massachusetts, though, the number of cases has jumped as compared to years past.

“This is the season for RSV and we’re seeing a whole lot of it,” said Dr. John Kelley of Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow.

Kelley said doctors are seeing “a lot” of children with upper respiratory viral infections with symptoms including coughs, runny noses and fevers.

“The thing with RSV is that it can cause lower viral respiratory infection,” Kelley continued. “So, that gets into your lungs.”

Experts say a seasonal rise in cases isn’t unusual.

Still, doctors are warning patients to be on the lookout for symptoms.

“We are certainly seeing a spike of that now,” Gibson said. “We typically see a spike in the winter. This spike this winter is a little worse than usual, I would say.”

Doctors advise parents to keep an eye out for worsening symptoms and to consult their child’s pediatrician before going to an emergency room for treatment.

