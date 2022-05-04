(WHDH) — A family on Cape Cod recently brought home a coyote puppy after mistaking the animal for a lost dog, according to wildlife officials.

“The Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family last week and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road,” the Cape Wildlife Center said in a Facebook post. “He was then accidentally taken home by a local family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.”

After realizing their mix up, the family called CWC officials for assistance. State health officials later determined that there was no potential exposure risk to rabies.

The coyote pup will soon be introduced to a foster sibling that recently arrived at the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island.

“Once both pups receive their vaccinations, they will be raised together and will be given a chance grow and learn natural behaviors in our large outdoor caging,” the CWC added. “We work hard to give them as much of a natural upbringing as possible, and will work to replicate the essential behaviors and skills they learn from mom and dad.”

The CWC warned the public to beware of coyotes because they are susceptible to contracting the rabies virus, which is deadly to all mammals, including people.

