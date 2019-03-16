Local leaders, residents celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local leaders and residents are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a special luncheon and the annual parade in Boston.

Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh joined other local leaders for a lunch at St. Margaret Church in Dorchester on Saturday.

This was the 13th year for the lunch and proceeds go to a local food pantry.

South Boston is preparing for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, which kicks off on Sunday afternoon.

The route begins at the Broadway Red Line station and ends at Andrew Square.

In past years, as many as one million people have attended.

