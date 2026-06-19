BOSTON (WHDH) - A local musician has gone viral for writing a football folk song that commemorates the relationships built between Bostonians and Scots during the World Cup.

Inspired by the passion of The Tartan Army, David Law said he wrote, recorded, and released the song over the course of one sleepless night after watching thousands of Scottish fans adorning kilts flood the city.

“The sense of comradery, and community, and people coming together, that I think that we didn’t realize was missing until it was put right in front of our faces, and so I just came home and felt like I needed to write a song about it,” Law said.

The folk anthem racked up more than 500,000 views across social media in just hours.

“Try to capture lightning in a bottle that is happening all throughout the streets of Boston,” Law said.

Law’s performance at the piano, paired with video of bagpipers, marches, and celebrations across Boston captured a moment in time many fans will never forget.

“If you asked me a week ago who the Tartan army was, I probably couldn’t have told you,” Law said. “But I think, maybe, everyone in America knows now who these guys are.”

Law said he’s excited to keep following Scotland’s World Cup run.

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