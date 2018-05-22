BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Omni Seaport Hotel Tuesday morning.

The hotel will be the fourth largest to be built in Boston. The $550 million project will bring over 800 jobs to the Seaport area.

Mayor Walsh said the Omni Seaport is more than just a hotel. “The Omni Seaport Hotel means better public access to the waterfront,” Walsh said.

“It means better walkability in the neighborhood, it means safer connections for pedestrians in the Silver Line, it means extremely resilient effects on climate change,” he continued.

Construction on the hotel is slated to begin this summer.

