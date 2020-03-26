Local police thank National Guard for aid during coronavirus pandemic

Local police departments are thanking members of the Massachusetts National Guard for their help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Malden and Ayer police departments took to social media to show their appreciation to the troops for delivering critical supplies to contain the outbreak.

“One Family, One Fight. Thanks for the supplies Army National Guard,” Malden police wrote Thursday.

“Earlier in the evening we had a welcome sight arrive at the PD, a Massachusetts National Guard,” Ayer police said on Wednesday. “The Nation’s First transport truck brought us some much-needed supplies in the fight against COVID-19.”

