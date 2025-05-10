MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist who died following a crash with an SUV in Milton on Wednesday has been identified as a local priest, officials said.

The bicyclist, Father James B. Doran, 68, was taken to a Boston hospital after being struck on Route 138, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, an 85-year-old man from Hyde Park, was not reported injured.

Father Doran was a member of the Oblates of the Virgin Mary at the St. Joseph Retreat House in Milton.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Milton Police, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

