WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston-area animal shelters are preparing for an influx of Floridian furry friends in preparation for the impact of Hurricane Ian.

MSPCA-Angell is flying 42 cats– 28 from the Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter and 14 from Tampa’s Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center– to Worcester Regional Airport, they tweeted.

Ten cats will head to the Boston adoption center, and others will go to Northeast Animal Shelter. The transport includes cats from two months old to 13 years old.

“These cats were directly in Ian’s path so it was essential for us to partner with other organizations, such as the ASPCA, to evacuate them ASAP,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. “This transport ensures that both Lee County Domestic Animal Shelter and Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center are prepared to take in additional pets who could be displaced by this historic storm.”

Those interested in donating to help the cats can head to mspca.org/ian.

Second Chance Animal Shelter in North Brookfield is going to pick up 19 cats that were evacuated from a Florida shelter and flown to Worcester Regional Airport. They plan to bring the cats to Second Chance’s Almost Home Transport Facility.

Once there, they’ll receive necessary veterinary care and undergo a state-mandated 48-hour quarantine before beginning their new lives in Massachusetts.

