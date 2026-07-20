A local small business owner has turned navigating the MBTA into a trending board game that Bostonians can relate to.

Called MassTransit, the game allows you to play as different characters who are navigating the city.

Michelle Dundek, of Ember Art Emporium, said of the game, “A marathon runner or a college student, and you’re going around Boston trying to visit different spots, different stations that will get you points, and you’re trying to get the most points by the end of the game.”

When her post about the game went viral with 30,000 views, Dundek said her Etsy store sold out in about 24 hours.

She’s now working on getting more copies of the board game so she can get Mass Transit to more customers.

Learn more: https://www.etsy.com/shop/EmberArtEmporium

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