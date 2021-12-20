MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A local teenager who battled cancer is paying his Make A Wish forward.

Matthew Baird, 18, asked the foundation to present a $5,000 check to Open Table, a food pantry in Maynard.

Baird was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2019 and completed his treatment last year. He said working at the food pantry both before and after his diagnosis has meant so much to him.

“Amidst my chemotherapy treatment, my open table family was there for me like never before,” he told 7NEWS. “It also offers a sense of security…This kind of shows that.”

Open Table will use the money to buy a new freezer which will be named in Baird’s honor.

