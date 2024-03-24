A local woman is thriving thanks to a local startup that connects student caregivers in the healthcare field with those who need them – and she’s just one of the people who are seeing success with this innovative company.

Mira Kaplan and her mother, Cindy, demonstrated to 7NEWS how CareYaya has made a difference in their lives.

Mira had a lack of oxygen during labor an delivery and is living with Cerebral Palsy. Thanks to CareYaya, they’ve been connected with Amelia, a freshman Harvard student, who can help her with all of her day-to-day needs.

“Our platform is all over the southeast of the US and all over the west coast and we’ve just expanded into Boston a few months ago,” said CareYaya cofounder and CEO Neal Shah. “We thought if we could create a gig economy marketplace where people could book care shifts as they need and students could advertise as they need, then we’d be able to have all these students participating in the gig economy.”

