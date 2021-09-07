MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A local woman is pleading for the public’s help after an urn containing her father’s ashes was stolen out of her car in Malden.

Jamie Whelan said she and her dad always loved riding together and that is why she kept the small urn inside a white, flowered pouch inside the car.

On Tuesday morning, Whelan parked her car in the Jackson Street Garage and that is where the thief smashed her window and made off with everything inside — including her father’s ashes.

“I feel completely violated. I don’t know why somebody- there was nothing in here. They probably got about 50 cents,” said Whelan. “And to just steal somebody’s father, I mean. It’s beyond violated. You literally stole my father. It’s disgusting.”

She says police are investigating and anyone with information should contact them.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)