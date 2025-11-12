WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A daycare in Webster has been closed after being in business for 24 years. The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) cited concerns about the owner’s dogs, but parents say the state got it wrong.

“It’s just not fair,” said Kim Adams.

For 24 years, Adams cared for children in her home daycare called Circle of Friends.

“It’s been devastating physically and professionally,” she said. “It’s truly what I love to do. You have to love this job.”

Her business had a perfect state record.

“We know that our daughter is safe here,” said parent Victoria Laplante.

Although, the state disagrees. The EEC believes Adam’s three English mastiffs pose a threat to children.

On July 31, an EEC inspector showed up without notice when the daycare was closed. In the inspection report she claims when she walked to the garage, the dogs barked, and one jumped on her. She says she was scratched and bit.

“This wasn’t something that would happen if I was open for daycare,” said Adams. “My dogs are not out front during pick up or drop off.”

The inspector also says she was bit back in January when she entered the property through a gate marked “no trespassing– ” an area where only the dogs are allowed.

“When you open this gate and see my dogs, you are going to continuously walk through and say, ‘oh no thanks, maybe I should call,’” said Adams.

The EEC opened an investigation speaking with staff, animal control, and nine parents.

“Never even had an issue with the dogs whatsoever,” said parent Gretchen Heckler. “If I saw them, they didn’t even react to me.”

“They are very docile. They just kind of lay around,” said Laplante.

The EEC’s own investigation backed that up, finding, “no evidence to indicate the educator’s dogs created a threat to the children in the child care setting.” Adams wasn’t cited for either incident either, but the state has kept her daycare closed for months. This has left parents scrambling for childcare.

“We have gone through family, extended family, friends, just to be able to manage a couple hours here, a couple hours there,” said Heckler.

“It’s extremely frustrating. It’s infuriating,” said Laplante.

Sharon Woodward knows how daycares are regulated. She spent decades inspecting them for the state.

“An investigation report that totally vindicated her. I’ve never seen a report like that in all my years that I’ve been doing this. Not one citation,” said Woodward who is a former EEC inspector. “She is going over and above in what she’s willing to do. She has tried to meet them more than halfway and for whatever reason, they’ve decided to ignore it.”

Adams has been told she can only reopen if she prohibits the dogs from entering the child care space and every parent signs an agreement. She refused.

“It’s pretty much advertising that it’s not safe here,” said Adams. “I just can’t sign something that’s not representing the facts of their own investigation.”

7 Investigates asked the EEC for documentation to support the claims of bites and scratches, but we have not received any evidence.

A spokesperson told us the agency tried to work with Adams, but, “after unsuccessful attempts to reach an agreement to mitigate potential risk to children and staff at her program, we made the difficult decision to revoke her license.”

“It’s like they don’t care what happens to to these kids or these families as well as Kim as a small business owner,” said Laplante.

“I said I would buy muzzles. I would have my husband put up a kennel out back. I would get rid of the dogs for the week. I would do whatever i had to do,” said Adams. “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Adams is in the process of appealing the EEC’s decision to revoke her license. If she’s unsuccessful, Circle of Friends will remain closed.

