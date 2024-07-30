FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-week-old kitten was rescued from a rock below a boardwalk in Fall River last week, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

A couple was walking along the boardwalk near The Cove Restaurant and Marina when they heard a kitten’s cries coming from a steep embankment underneath them, ARL Boston said in a statement.

The two called the ARL and a crew responded to help rescue the cat, which was curled up on a rock 20 feet below the boardwalk, the organization said.

“The steeply sloped and rocky area was not accessible without risk of injury, and the fear was the kitten would run and hide if responders attempted to come down to his level,” ARL Boston said.

Fall River Animal Control also responded, and the rescuers spent around 40 minutes trying to coax the kitten into a humane cat trap they had lowered onto the rocks, the ARL said.

The kitten finally crawled into the trap to eat the cat food rescuers put inside. Staff shut the trap and lifted the cage up to the boardwalk, according to ARL Boston.

ARL staff put the kitten, now named “Wharf,” into a carrier and took him to the organization’s Boston shelter.

He was found to be in good overall health by a veterinarian and the shelter recently found him a new home, the ARL said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)