Boston police arrest man caught riding Blue Bike with illegal loaded gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught riding a City of Boston Blue Bike in Dorchester on Monday with an illegal loaded gun.

Officers patrolling the area of Powellton Road around 2:30 p.m. spotted Daquan Baskin-King riding by and noticed he matched the description of a suspect involving a prior incident, according to Boston police.

Baskin-King was arrested after officers allegedly found him to be in possession of a loaded Raven Model MP-25.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on a charge of carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)