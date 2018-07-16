Boston police nab ‘serial graffiti vandal’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a man Monday they call a “serial graffiti vandal.”

Marc Meadowcroft was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Monday in East Boston, according to a post on the MBTA Transit Police’s Twitter page.

Transit police responded last Saturday morning to the Forest Hills Station for a report of fresh graffiti on entrance and exit doors to the upper busway. The graffiti had a specific “Tag Sign” that is known to investigators, officials said.

Police say Meadowcroft, who had several felony warrants out for his arrest, is wanted in previous vandalism incidents at other MBTA stations.

UPDATE: Wanted serial graffiti vandal MARC MEADOWCROFT nabbed by Boston Police in East Boston a short while ago. Great catch !!https://t.co/wnNnuPsCj8 pic.twitter.com/mgkR9axKrv — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 16, 2018

