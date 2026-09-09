PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The 23rd annual Boston Bruins Golf Tournament took place in Plymouth Wednesday, marking the unnofficial start to hockey season in the city as the guys in black and gold will soon exchange their golf clubs for hockey sticks.

The team participated in a round of golf at the Pine Hills Golf Club, and was joined by some local Special Olympics athletes. All proceeds from the event benefit the Boston Bruins Foundation and the Boston Bruins Alumni Association.

“It feels like it’s a kickoff for everyone for having a good season. And everyone is relaxed, everyone is having fun, and there’s no better day than being out there for a good cause and also having fun,” said Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm.

The Bruins start training camp next week, as they prepare for a shortened preseason schedule of four games.

“Players don’t even realize yet how challenging it is for them, maybe not the older guys, they’re happy, but the younger guys, you don’t really have the opportunities anymore,” Sturm said. “It’s going to get harder for all of us, coaches, organization, players, so it will be interesting to see how it turns out.”

The team is looking to build off of Sturm’s first year with the team, when they ended their season with a first-round exit in the playoffs at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres. Some players say they’re looking forward to build off of the progress they made last year.

“Making the playoffs was the main thing and obviously once you’re there, you’re there,” said Bruins Center Elias Lindholm. “But looking back at last season, that was definitely a couple steps forward, so we’re looking to take another couple steps this year.”

“Having the systems and the changes that we made under our belts for another year is going to make a huge difference and allow us to kind of get to our game a little earlier than we did last year,” said Bruins Center Morgan Geekie.

The Bruins’ season opens at home at TD Garden on September 29 against the New York Rangers.

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