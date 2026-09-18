NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A farm on the South Shore is in full bloom! 7’s Amaka Ubaka takes us to Norwell where a place to pick your own flowers is gaining Mass Appeal.

There’s some bright blooms that are ready to be picked at Cross Street Flower Farm.

Nikki Bartley said she has been planting and picking everything from tulips, daffodills, peonies, cosmos, and dahlias in the fields for the last 11 years. Right now, Bartley said the more than 50,000 dahlia plants are stealing the show.

She also shared a few tips for picking them yourself.

“The best time of day to harvest flowers is in the morning when it’s cool,” she said. “You have to cut into a fresh bucket of water right away, never keep your flowers out of water Once you arrange them, just keep them in a vase with clean water.”

Visitors said it’s a great way to build a custom bouquet for any occasion, and embrace the power of fresh-cut flowers.

Cross Street Flower Farm is hosting a Dahlia Festival from September 18-20.

You can cut your own flowers at the farm through mid-October.

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