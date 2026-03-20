IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Are you looking for a howling good time? 7’s Polikseni Manxhari takes us to Ipswich where a wolf sanctuary is gaining Mass Appeal.

At Wolf Hollow in Ipswich, visitors can see eye to eye with wolves.

Zee Soffron and his family have been looking after North American Gray Wolves at the sanctuary for more than 30 years. Soffron said he wants to show that the fairytales are inaccurate, and that the big creatures aren’t so bad.

“These guys keep me going day in and day out,” Soffron said. “It’s that fear, that misunderstanding, that leads to us only seeing wolves in this area at a place like Wolf Hollow today.”

Visitors are invited to look at but not touch the animals. Trained volunteers are available to answer any gnawing questions.

The eight wolves at Wolf Hollow find power in their pack.

“A pack is generally a blood-related family led by the alphas, which is really just a fancy term for parents,” Soffron said. “By depending on each other, working together, having a well-structured kind of heirarchy, that’s how they survive in the wild. In that way they can be, I think, a nice teacher to a lot of us these days.”

Soffron invites everyone to stop by and make some new furry friends.

“Wolves are just a great reminder that everything is connected and we are part of that,” he said.

If you’d like to howl with the wolves, Wolf Hollow offers guided experiences on the weekend. For more information, you can visit their website here.

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