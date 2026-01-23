BOSTON (WHDH) - Get ready to roll up your sleeves! 7’s Amaka Ubaka takes us to Faneuil Hall where a new, hands-on experience is oozing with Mass Appeal.

Slime is the viral internet sensation that’s stretchy, sticky, and fun.

At Sloomoo in Boston’s Faneuil Hall, you can now experience all things slime, and even take some home yourself.

“You can just go around and feel all the slime,” said Patrick Grilla, a new visitor.

The manager said the shop’s wacky name was inspired by a social media trend.

“People started replacing all the vowels in their name with double O’s, so slime makes ‘sloomoo,'” said Zariah Cain, the General Manager of Sloomoo.

Cain says slime is great for relieving stress.

“We’re activating every portion of play from sense, sights, smells, feeling,” she said. “You get all those pops and that ASMR, it starts to just really unwind your body, like you really start to relax.”

At Sloomoo, visitors can also design their own slime by choosing its base, color, smell, and decorations.

“There’s over a million possible combinations you can make in our DIY bar,” said Cain.

It’s an activity that can be fun for the whole family.

“If you didn’t like slime and you came here and you did all the stuff, you’d definitely like slime,” said Grilla.

Sloomoo is open seven days a week.

You can find more information at their website here.

